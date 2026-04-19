Suspected drug dealers arrested in Wallonia

Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Police in the Val d’Escaut area have arrested a father and his son on suspicion of drug trafficking.

On Sunday, the Mons-Tournai prosecutor’s office confirmed that both men have been placed under arrest.

The incident occurred on Sunday 12 April, around 19:30, when police noticed a car with a loosely attached French licence plate in the Val d’Escaut area, which includes Pecq, Estaimpuis, Celles, and Mont-de-l’Enclus.

As officers approached to inspect the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee, heading towards a dead-end street. The passenger exited the car carrying a large shopping bag but was intercepted by police while attempting to escape. The driver remained near the vehicle.

Upon searching the shopping bag, police discovered 1.62 kilograms of marijuana. Subsequent house searches resulted in the seizure of €1,445 in cash, two precision scales, and packaging materials.

The suspects, born in 1981 and 2005 respectively, were detained and taken to the police station for questioning and further searches. They were then handed over to the Mons-Tournai prosecutor’s office and presented to an investigating judge.

The judge charged the two men with drug importation and possession. One suspect was placed under electronic monitoring, while the other, already facing an arrest warrant, was remanded to Tournai prison.

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