Jupiler Pro League: Union Saint-Gilloise wins clash with Club Brugge

Union's Besfort Zeneli celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge, Sunday 19 April 2026 in Brussels, on the third day of the Champion's Play-offs of the 2025-2026 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Union Saint-Gilloise defeated Club Brugge 2-1 on Sunday, securing a four-point lead at the top of the Champions’ Playoffs table in the Jupiler Pro League.

The match started positively for Union, with goalkeeper Nordin Jackers tested early by Anan Khalaili in the second minute. Kevin Rodriguez’s header seemed to give Union the lead shortly after, but the goal was overturned after the video assistant referee intervened for offside in the ninth minute.

Club Brugge capitalised on their first opportunity in the 15th minute. A corner from Christos Tzolis led to an inadvertent own goal by Union goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, who misjudged Brandon Mechele’s deflection.

Union equalised before the half-hour mark when Mateo Biondic delivered a precise strike inside the penalty area in the 29th minute. The hosts pushed for a second, with Rodríguez missing the target in the 35th minute and being denied by Jackers again in the 38th minute.

After half-time, Club Brugge came out with renewed attacking intent. Attempts by Christos Tzolis in the 47th minute and Kamal Sowah in the 49th minute forced saves from Scherpen. Union responded with Ross Sykes’ header, which Jackers parried in the 55th minute.

The decisive moment came in the 81st minute when Khalaili set up Besfort Zeneli inside the box to give Union the lead with a composed finish. As the hosts continued to defend their advantage, Club Brugge nearly equalised in added time, but Aleksandar Stanković’s header was brilliantly saved by Scherpen in the 91st minute.

Union now holds a commanding position in the Champions’ Playoffs, leaving Club Brugge four points behind.

Related News