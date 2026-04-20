Bpost strike: New negotiations to take place amid postal service disruptions

Image taken on 14 April 2026 showing an action by union workers during the ongoing Bpost strike. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Postal services across Belgium remain disrupted due to ongoing strikes, with further consultations planned for Monday afternoon involving mediators.

Bpost announced on Thursday evening that an agreement had been reached with unions over proposed changes to working hours. However, the unions criticised the announcement, stating that negotiations were still ongoing and insisting they needed time to inform their staff.

The strikes continued on Friday, halting operations at all distribution centres in Brussels, where no letters or parcels were delivered. In Wallonia, only 15% of postal rounds were operational, while 96% of postal workers in Flanders went to work.

Services remain affected on Monday as well. According to union representative Luc Tegethoff from VSOA Post, disruptions are reported in Aarschot, Ternat, and Hasselt in Flanders.

"Staff want more detailed information about the plans. It’s still too vague. We hope to get more clarity this afternoon," Tegethoff stated.

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