Safety label for e-scooters to be introduced in Belgium

Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

An action plan to protect consumers from unsafe e-scooters was unveiled on Monday by Federal Consumer Protection minister, Rob Beenders (Vooruit), Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés) and Economy Minister David Clarinval (MR).

Recent inspections by the Federal Public Service Economy revealed serious shortcomings in compliance with Belgian laws for e-scooters sold online and in stores. Out of 40 e-scooters tested, only five met all legal requirements.

To better protect consumers, a new safety label for e-scooters will be introduced. “With this label, consumers can be certain they are buying a safe e-scooter,” said Beenders. The label will ensure proper speed limits, effective brakes, wide tyres, and other safety features.

The 'Safe e-steps' label will be mandatory from January for all global e-scooter manufacturers looking to sell their products in Belgium or Europe. It will require compliance with safety standards, including a maximum speed of 25 km/h, robust braking systems, durable batteries, and wide tyres.

This year, €75,000 will be allocated to technical testing focusing on speed limits and braking systems in e-scooters. Regular technical and administrative checks will continue until at least 2029.

The ministers have also requested the European Commission to consider stricter regulations, specifically by classifying e-scooters under the “machines” directive. If approved, manufacturers would need to have their products evaluated by independent organisations before they could be sold.

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