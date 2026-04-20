Healthcare worker on trial for sending nudes to 17-year-old intern

Statue of Lady Justice. Credit: Belga

A 44-year-old healthcare worker from Bruges has appeared in court accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a 17-year-old intern.

The man allegedly sent the intern a disturbing video appearing to show him engaging in explicit behaviour, and later a photo of his genitalia.

During her internship at a residential care centre in Bruges, he is accused of touching her buttocks and hips inappropriately as he walked past.

The defence did not contest the claims. According to lawyer Maïme De Backer, the defendant acknowledges that the video and photo were inappropriate, but insists he is not attracted to minors.

The lawyer also stated the man sought professional help immediately after the incidents and requested a suspended sentence.

The court’s verdict is expected on 18 May.

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