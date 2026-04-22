Belgian companies question Federal Government's energy support plan

Prime Minister Bart De Wever is pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on Thursday 02 April 2026. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Belgium's new €80 million energy support package has drawn mixed reactions from business groups, with concerns over costs for employers despite government assurances.

The Federal Government's plan, agreed on Wednesday, aims to ease pressure from rising energy prices linked to conflict in the Middle East. Measures include encouraging employers to raise mileage allowances for commuting, backed by tax compensation, and €15 million in aid for vulnerable households.

However, leading business organisations Voka and Unizo have warned that increasing mileage payments could place a heavy burden on companies.

Voka described the proposal as "the wrong signal in difficult economic times" and argued that many small and medium-sized firms cannot afford higher costs upfront.

It also called for faster and clearer tax compensation, noting that businesses are already struggling with high energy prices and rising wage costs due to inflation.

'Well-balanced'

Unizo echoed these concerns, saying employers would effectively have to pre-finance the higher payments. It stressed that companies must be free to decide what is financially viable, adding that compensation may not fully cover the real cost, particularly for firms that do not currently offer commuting allowances.

By contrast, the Federation of Belgian Enterprises (VBO/FEB) took a more balanced view, calling the package "generally well-balanced" and limited in scope. The federation welcomed the focus on reducing energy consumption but warned that uncertainty remains over how and when employers will be reimbursed.

Business groups also raised concerns that delayed compensation could turn the measure into a "hidden cost" for companies.

On social measures, organisations such as social network organisation Saamo, welcomed support for low-income households, though local authorities warned it could increase pressure on public welfare services, VRT reports.

The Federal Government says the measures are temporary and will run for three months, with a review planned afterwards.

Related News