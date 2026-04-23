Environmental concerns weigh heavily on Belgian health sector

An illustrative image. Credit: Belga / Benoît Doppagne

The environmental impact of Belgium's healthcare system is too high, according to a report from the Federal Knowledge Centre for Healthcare (KCE).

The study analysed greenhouse gas emissions, resource consumption, and waste production in the sector for the first time. It concludes that substantial efforts are needed to transition to a sustainable, climate-resilient, and low-carbon healthcare system by 2050.

KCE assessed sixteen indicators to measure the sector's environmental impact. These included direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions, fine particle pollution, and waste generation.

Half of the indicators received poor evaluations, particularly emissions and fossil fuel usage. Wallonia performed notably worse in these areas. Seven other indicators lacked sufficient data for evaluation. The only positive finding concerns the use of low-carbon-footprint inhalers for maintenance treatments.

Further results are expected later this year, including evaluations of hospitals with teams dedicated to circular economy practices and the ecotoxicological risks of pharmaceuticals in surface water.

The KCE has stressed the need to intensify sustainability efforts, pointing out that healthcare accounts for approximately 5% of Belgium's greenhouse gas emissions. Strengthening research and data collection is also deemed crucial.

However, the report notes that Belgium often uses a more granular methodology than other European countries, which complicates direct comparisons across borders.

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