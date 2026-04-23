Union calls out major safety concerns in Belgium's airports

Picture of the departure hall with a police officer with a dog at Brussels airport, late in the evening, in Zaventem, Monday 24 February 2025. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

The public sector workers' union CGSP has flagged major safety concerns in Belgium's aviation and airport security systems, citing systemic administrative failures in a report seen by Le Soir.

The report outlines significant risks threatening passenger safety, attributing them to shortcomings within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the body responsible for ensuring compliance with aviation regulations and procedures.

According to the union, the administration is accused of dysfunction and passivity due to inadequate oversight, despite warnings from the European Commission and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The document highlights negligence, obstruction, indecision, absence of sanctions for rule violations, and a "toxic" workplace climate as factors undermining passenger safety. The union warns that lax monitoring opens the door to illicit actions, stating, "Every unaddressed gap creates an aviation security black hole."

Federal Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke's office claims it launched a "corrective action plan" in February. ICAO auditors reportedly assessed this plan as satisfactorily addressing their recommendations issued last October.

Related News