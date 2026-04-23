Unions propose alternative plan to Federal Government's cuts

Protesters pictured during a joint demonstration in Brussels to denounce the federal government's 'unfair and inhumane' measures, on Thursday, 12 March 2026. Credit: Belga / Emile Windal

The unions have launched fourteen proposals for a "fairer budget balance," aiming to counter the Federal Government's austerity measures, which they argue primarily affect workers, pensioners, and the sick.

Trade unions ACV, ABVV, and ACLVB have long opposed the government's spending cuts under the Prime Minister Bart De Wever's administration. Their resistance has included demonstrations, action days, and strikes.

On Thursday, the unions reiterated their objections. "It is unacceptable that strict savings in social and public spending place the burden once again on workers, pensioners, and those reliant on benefits," said Ann Vermorgen, chair of the Christian trade union ACV. She cited measures such as wage index freezes, VAT increases, and cuts to pensions, healthcare, and unemployment benefits.

The unions assert that viable alternatives exist. They presented fourteen proposals to "reorient the budget policy towards greater fairness and sustainability," claiming their plan could generate €21.2 billion.

Over half of this amount—€12.9 billion—would come from merging all income types within personal income tax. This approach combines earnings from labour, capital, and property, aiming to establish "a fiscal system where every euro earned is treated equally, enabling a shift of the tax burden from labour to capital," according to the unions.

Other proposals include tighter regulation of management companies, flexi-jobs, and student work; reducing subsidies for overtime, shift, and night work; abolishing corporate tax discounts like diesel excise refunds for professionals; removing incentives for first hires; and introducing fair pricing for medicines.

The unions have also launched a petition, which, if it gathers 25,000 signatures, would compel a parliamentary debate on their proposals.

Related News