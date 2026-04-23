Brussels Government approves €2 million funding to support vulnerable groups

Brussels region Minister Ahmed Laaouej pictured at the oath ceremony during a plenary session of the Brussels Parliament in Brussels, Saturday, 14 February 2026. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman

The Brussels Government has approved a €2 million funding initiative to safeguard essential services for the most vulnerable groups in the capital from May onwards.

According to Equality Minister Ahmed Laaouej (PS), more than a hundred associations in Brussels faced the risk of losing funding in September, threatening critical services such as psychological support for victims of violence, emergency housing, and legal aid.

Launching the call for project proposals in May ensures stability for the organisations and guarantees that victims of discrimination will not be left without resources when the current funding ends in August 2026.

The funding programme targets services that have already proven effective and have been operational since at least January 2025.

It focuses on six areas: multidisciplinary support for victims, specialised housing for affected groups, interventions to mitigate risks of violence or discrimination, socio-economic inclusion through housing and employment access, accessibility of infrastructure and information, and professional training for frontline workers.

The total budget allocated amounts to €2 million, with a minimum grant of €25,000 per project for a period of one year.

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