Brussels Airlines will no longer offer free hand luggage

Illustration shows a Brussels Airlines plane taking off in Zaventem. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Free hand luggage on short- and medium-haul flights will soon be a thing of the past at Brussels Airlines and the other airlines of the Lufthansa Group.

Instead, Lufthansa Group is introducing a new base fare that only covers one personal item, such as a laptop bag or a small backpack. Travellers bringing hand luggage will have to pay more.

Until now, the cheapest ticket at Brussels Airlines – Economy Light – included, in addition to a personal item (maximum 40 x 30 x 15 centimetres), one piece of hand luggage (up to 55 x 40 x 23 centimetres).

But because not everyone brings hand luggage, "the new Basic fare offers day travellers, for example, an extra option at an attractive entry price," Brussels Airlines stated.

Many other airlines have been charging extra for hand luggage for some time.

The new 'Economy Basic' fare will be introduced as a test starting 28 April on several routes for travel from 19 May. The intention is to roll it out across the entire continental network in the long term, says spokesperson Nico Cardone.

After the launch of the new fare, travellers will be able to choose from four fare options in economy class and three in business class.

"The adjusted fare structure enables a clear, transparent choice tailored to individual needs," it is stated.

The other airlines of the Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Discover Airlines, Lufthansa City Airlines, and Air Dolomiti) will also offer the base fare.

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