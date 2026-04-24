Summer come early? Up to 20°C on Friday

Credit: Belga / David Pintens

Belgium will see temperatures of up to 20°C on Friday, signalling the start of the summer months.

The Royal Meteorological Institute forecasts localised fog or low clouds on Friday morning, mainly in the northern part of the country, with clear and sunny conditions expected to return swiftly.

Maximum temperatures will range between 12 to 13°C at the coast, 14°C in the High Fens, and 18 to 20°C in inland areas.

In the evening, the sky will be clear to slightly cloudy. Overnight, fog or low clouds are likely to form again, particularly in the northern regions and the Ardennes. Minimum temperatures will fall between 0-6°C, though some valleys in the Ardennes may see lows of -3 or -4°C.

On Saturday morning, overcast conditions are expected, especially in Lower and Middle Belgium. As the day progresses, sunshine will break through across all areas, with only high-level clouds remaining. Maximum temperatures will reach around 14°C at the coast and in the High Fens, while inland areas like Campine and Belgian Lorraine may see highs of up to 20°C.

This week's warm weather coincides with the opening of the first Brussels guinguette – bars which pop up across the city over summer. If you're thinking of exploring something new this summer season, check out our guide.

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