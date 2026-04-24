First guinguette of the season opens in Brussels' park on Friday

Guinguette Fabiola. Credit: Brussels Environment

The popular open-air bars in Brussels' parks, also known as guinguettes, are returning to the capital this summer. The first guinguette of the season is opening today.

This year marks an important anniversary for the open-air cafés in the Brussels parks (managed by Brussels Environment), as it will be the 10th year that they have been gracing the capital's parks.

"In recent years, the guinguettes have become meeting places and ensure that Brussels residents and visitors see the parks as their own garden. They are a model of conviviality, sustainability and inclusion," said Brussels State Secretary for the Environment, Climate and the Image of Brussels, Ans Vooruit (Vooruit).

The first guinguette of the 2026 season will open on Friday 24 April at 15:00 in Parc du Cinquantenaire – marking the official start of what Persoons called "a joyous season."

This summer, the guinguettes will feature a wide range of activities such as repair cafés, concerts, yoga classes and various other initiatives in collaboration with residents and local associations.

A total of six guinguettes will return to parks across the city this year. In addition to the one in Parc du Cinquantenaire, others will open in Parc Georges Henri (Woluwe-Saint-Lambert), Parc Duden (Forest), Parc Roi Baudouin (Jette), Parc de Laeken (Laeken) and Parc Bon Pasteur (Evere).

Each guinguette bears a name linked to the park where it is located.

Related News