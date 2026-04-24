Will Belgium allow all shops to stay open late?

The Council of Ministers is set to decide this Friday to scrap the mandatory closing time for shops. This would allow all shops in Belgium to stay open until 21:00, despite criticism from small businesses, VRT reports.
At a Council of Ministers meeting scheduled for this Friday, the Federal Government is expected to formalise the end of the mandatory 20:00 closing time for shops. This means that shops will be able to stay open until 21:00.
"The current law is no longer suited to the expectations of consumers and retailers, nor to the development of e-commerce, which is far more flexible than a physical shop," states the coalition agreement, which therefore provides for a relaxation of the regulations.
This has drawn criticism, particularly from the self-employed. "For multinationals, it's a godsend; for small businesses, a poisoned chalice," the Neutral Union of Self-Employed Workers told VRT. For them, costs will now be higher and working hours longer without any increase in income.
'No downside'
For Eléonore Simonet, Minister for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, there is "no downside".
"Even now, not all shops choose to close at 20:00. Nothing changes for them; they can still close at 18:00. But for retailers who feel they are at a competitive disadvantage compared to online shops and shops abroad, we are removing the obstacle," VRT reports.