Aldi stores closed across Belgium due to staff strike

Illustration picture shows the Aldi logo on flags of the children's shopping trolleys, at the new pilot store (pilootwinkel - Magasin Pilote) of supermarket chain Aldi Belgium, in Diegem, Tuesday 27 March 2018. BELGA PHOTO THIERRY ROGE

Several Aldi stores in Belgium remained closed on Friday due to a strike over the company's plan to open on Sundays, Belga News Agency reports.

The supermarket chain informed unions on Thursday of its intention to open on Sundays, sending managers to relay the news to staff in various stores nationwide. Union representatives left the meeting in response, refusing to engage in discussions on the matter.

"We are not interested in negotiating Sunday openings," said Myriam Delmée, president of the socialist union Setca, on Friday. No further meetings with the company are currently scheduled.

Following the announcement, some stores closed spontaneously. Of Aldi's 400 stores in Belgium, four in Verviers have reportedly closed their doors, with strike action also affecting workers in Liège and numerous stores in Flanders.

Shops to stay open later

The news comes as the Federal Government is set to decide this Friday to scrap the mandatory closing time for shops. This would allow all shops in Belgium to stay open until 21:00, despite criticism from small businesses.

The move has also sparked criticism, particularly from the self-employed. "For multinationals, it's a godsend; for small businesses, a poisoned chalice," the Neutral Union of Self-Employed Workers told VRT. For them, costs will now be higher and working hours longer without any increase in income.

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