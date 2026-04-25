Famous Brussels home design store to close after more than 15 years of business

Founder Kelly Claessens announced the closing of the store. Credit: Instagram/La Fabrika

After more than a decade and a half in business, the Brussels-based design and home décor store La Fabrika is set to close its doors.

Located on the iconic Rue Antoine Dansaert, one of the Belgian capital’s key hubs for fashion and design, La Fabrika had established itself as a go-to destination for those seeking colourful, curated interiors. From sofas and lighting to decorative objects, the shop marketed itself as "more than a retail space".

Evolution of the brand

“After more than fifteen years, it’s time to say goodbye,” owner Kelly Claessens wrote on her website, describing the closure as a long-considered decision. She stressed that the move comes from a place of confidence rather than necessity, as her work has "evolved beyond the physical store".

In recent years, the designer has expanded her activities to include a book, an online course, a paint brand and a design studio and those projects now reach audiences beyond Brussels. “The mission has grown bigger than the place it started,” she explained.

Goodbye sale

Before shutting its doors, the store will host a final “Goodbye Sale” from 1 May to 3 May, giving customers one last chance to take home pieces from the collection. Visitors are invited to book a time slot for priority access, as the shop aims to clear out its remaining stock over the three-day event.

While the physical shop will close, parts of the business will remain active. The online store will continue operating for the time being, and gift cards will still be valid there. Meanwhile, the design studio will carry on under a new name: Studio Kelly Claessens.

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