EU weighs 'step-in' plan if Member States attacked

Credit: European Council

The European Commission will draft guidelines on how the EU should respond if a Member State activates Article 42.7, the mutual assistance clause, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Friday.

Article 42.7 obliges EU Member States to offer assistance to a fellow member under attack. This support can range from diplomatic aid and technical or medical assistance to civilian or military help. The clause was invoked only once by France after the 2015 terror attacks.

The clause has gained renewed attention following former U.S. President Donald Trump's threats earlier this year concerning Greenland. However, its operational specifics remain unclear. The European Parliament recently called for strengthening the clause's effectiveness and defining practical procedures for activation.

Cyprus, currently holding the EU Council presidency, has prioritised the issue. The discussion resurfaced in March after Cyprus became tangentially involved in Middle Eastern conflicts when a drone struck a British airbase on the island. Cyprus is not a member of NATO and cannot rely on NATO's Article 5 for assistance.

The EU's top foreign policy representative, Kaja Kallas, announced plans for a "common understanding" of the clause's practicalities. On Thursday, it was agreed that the European Commission would draft a blueprint detailing how the EU should react to an activation of Article 42.7.

"There are key questions we need answers to," said Christodoulides. "For instance, if France invokes the clause, which countries should respond first? What are the specific needs of the affected state? These elements will be integrated into a blueprint to create an operational plan for swift activation."

Christodoulides expressed satisfaction at the shared recognition among EU states, both NATO members and non-members, of the need for such planning. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever recently voiced his support for clarifying Article 42.7 as part of Europe's goal to increase defence autonomy. However, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten stressed on Friday that NATO remains his primary military alliance.

According to a European official, Thursday evening's discussion on Article 42.7 was relatively brief, forming part of a broader geopolitical debate. A few leaders addressed the clause following an update from Kallas on her ongoing work. Whether the Commission will definitively draft a plan remains unconfirmed.

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