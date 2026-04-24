110 fewer people allowed at homeless centre in Anderlecht

Illustrative image of a cardboard shelter for homeless people. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Mayor of Anderlecht, Fabrice Cumps (PS), has decided to reduce the capacity of the Poincaré centre run by Samusocial from 280 to 170 people, starting Monday, 27 April, citing a deteriorating security situation around the site.

The area has seen repeated disturbances in recent months, according to local authorities. Residents and business owners have reported fights—sometimes involving knives—as well as aggressive behaviour linked to alcohol and drug use. Increasingly frequent police interventions have highlighted rising tensions both inside and near the centre.

The Mayor explained that a direct correlation had been observed between the number of individuals accommodated and the decline in safety. Previously, the centre could host up to 280 people. In addition to reducing capacity, he has called for the immediate implementation of an enhanced surveillance zone, modelled on the "Vigilis" programme, and permanent security guard presence.

Despite the challenges, local authorities stressed the essential role played by Samusocial in supporting vulnerable individuals. However, they expressed concerns over the high concentration of shelters in an already fragile neighbourhood.

Cumps also urged a more balanced distribution of homeless shelters across the region, noting that Anderlecht already hosts a significant number of emergency accommodation facilities.

Samusocial declines to comment until Monday.

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