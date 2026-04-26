Two Frenchmen break Mont Blanc ascent time record

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga / AFP

French mountain guides Mathéo Jacquemoud and Samuel Equy set a new record on Saturday for skiing between Chamonix and the summit of Mont Blanc (4,806 metres), completing the route in 4 hours, 41 minutes, and 24 seconds.

Their time beat the previous record, held by Italian William Boffelli since June 2025, by two minutes.

Jacquemoud shared on Instagram that Equy had reached the summit in 3 hours, 41 minutes, while he followed one minute later. The pair descended together to finish in Chamonix. “I’m very happy to end the season this way,” Jacquemoud wrote.

At 35 years old, Jacquemoud is no stranger to record-breaking. Earlier in April, he teamed up with Boffelli to set the fastest time for the traverse between Chamonix and Zermatt—a distance of over 100 kilometres—in 13 hours, 27 minutes, and 49 seconds.

Equy, meanwhile, won the Patrouille des Glaciers (PdG) the previous weekend alongside Xavier Gachet and William Bon Mardion. The French trio completed the 57.5-kilometre route, featuring 4,386 metres of elevation gain between Verbier and Zermatt, in 5 hours, 43 minutes, and 9 seconds, becoming the first French team to claim victory at the PdG.

Related News