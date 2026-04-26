Young professional cyclist dies in Flemish Ardennes road accident

Credit : Belga / Timon Ramboer.

The 21-year-old cyclist Milan Bral has died from injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Ronse on Saturday evening, confirmed Mayor Ignace Michaux.

The accident occurred at around 13:15 at an intersection in Ronse, located in the Flemish Ardennes near the linguistic border with Wallonia. Bral was struck by a car while training, according to Het Nieuwsblad. However, police and the public prosecutor’s office have not yet confirmed the details of the incident.

The cyclist, severely injured, was taken to Ghent University Hospital, where he passed away at approximately 22:30.

Milan Bral competed in the Belgian Road Cycling Championships in the under-23 category last year. Earlier this month, he participated in the Mur de Huy Classic, finishing in 33rd place.

His team, Dovy Keukens – FCC Cycling Team, shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook on Saturday night.

“Milan was more than just a rider to us. He was a fantastic young man, a true teammate, always ready to help others, and held a warm, important place within our team,” the Rumbeke-based team in West Flanders wrote.

“He was appreciated by everyone, and we will miss him deeply. Milan will always be a part of our team.”

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