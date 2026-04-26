Two men violently attack delivery driver in Antwerp to steal his car

Photo provided by the police. related to the incident.

Police in Antwerp are searching for two men who violently attacked a delivery driver in Wilrijk on 13 November 2025 in an attempted vehicle theft.

The incident occurred at approximately 17:15 on Fotografielaan in Wilrijk. The delivery driver had stopped his van in the driveway of a warehouse and was waiting in front of the gate when a grey Volkswagen reversed into the same driveway.

Two men exited the Volkswagen and approached the van, each taking a side. They opened the doors and began attacking the delivery driver, punching him repeatedly.

The attackers dragged the victim out of the van and continued assaulting him with punches and kicks. The driver tried to escape by removing his T-shirt and fleeing on foot, but the suspects caught up with him on the street.

The assault ended only when people emerged from the warehouse, prompting the suspects to release the victim and flee in their grey Volkswagen. The vehicle had yellow licence plates with illegible letters and numbers.

One suspect was described as having dark hair and a beard, dressed entirely in black. The other suspect concealed his face under a hood and was also wearing black clothing.

Anyone who recognises the suspects or has information about the case is urged to contact investigators at avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu or call the free number 0800 30 300

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