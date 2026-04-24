Teen plans 'violent action' against Jews and LGBTQ+ in France

Credit: Jilke Tielemans / The Brussels Times

A 15-year-old boy has been charged and remanded in custody for planning a violent attack targeting Jewish or LGBTQ+ communities, according to the French National Counterterrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT).

The teenager was arrested on 17 April in the Rhône region.

He has been charged with participating in a terrorist conspiracy intending to prepare one or more crimes against individuals, the PNAT confirmed.

A preliminary investigation was launched on 11 April, with the domestic intelligence agency, DGSI, handling the inquiries.

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