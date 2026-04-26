Police arrest Liège shooter who tried killing two people at tram stop

Credit: Belga

The suspect in a Saturday morning shooting in Liège has been apprehended and detained, the local public prosecutor confirmed on Sunday.

Authorities allege the man, in his thirties, injured two people with a firearm at around 18:30 near the Hazinelle tram stop on Boulevard d’Avroy. He was taken into custody on Saturday evening and is under investigation for attempted murder.

As of Sunday noon, the suspect had not yet been questioned or brought before an examining magistrate, according to a spokesperson from the Liège prosecutor’s office.

Two individuals were wounded in the incident, with one sustaining more serious injuries, though their life is not in danger. Preliminary findings suggest the shooting was linked to a dispute rather than terrorism.

The judicial investigation remains ongoing.

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