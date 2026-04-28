US ambassador circumcision row: Belgian MP acted unethically in Washington trip

N-VA's Michael Freilich pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 7 November 2024. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

MP Michael Freilich (N-VA) overstepped his bounds in the religious circumcision dossier, according to the judgment of the Federal Ethics Committee.

In May last year, Michael Freilich, a federal MP from Antwerp, was in Washington when police conducted searches in Antwerp related to alleged illegal medical practices involving ritual circumcisions within the Jewish community.

Freilich later stated that he had been approached about the matter, claiming he sought advice from the United States on a suitable legal framework, as circumcision is commonplace there.

The Belgian Chamber of Representatives sought advice from the Federal Ethics Committee on Freilich's involvement.

The MP is suspected of pressuring the US to intervene in the investigation into "mohels," traditional Jewish circumcisers, which led to a diplomatic incident.

At the time, US Ambassador Bill White implied that the investigation might be motivated by antisemitism.

The Ethics Committee sharply criticised Freilich's actions, stating that MPs must respect the separation of powers.

The Committee has publicly called into question judicial independence and objectivity by suggesting hidden motives, political interference, racism, or antisemitism. "Members of Parliament should speak out cautiously regarding such allegations and may only express such doubt on serious grounds," it wrote.

The committee further stressed that seeking foreign intervention through coercive or deceptive actions constitutes unlawful interference in legislative processes as outlined in the Belgian Constitution.

The committee reiterated its 2017 recommendation to require all foreign contacts outside the EU to be registered in a transparency log.

Groen has also advocated for this, said MP Meyrem Almaci in a reaction. "The Ethics Committee draws a clear line in the sand here and also points out the gaps in the current regulations," she said. "Following this advice, the majority parties can no longer continue to refuse."

Groen also asked the President of the Chamber of Representatives, Peter De Roover (N-VA), to draw the appropriate consequences based on this advice and to officially and publicly reprimand Freilich.

Vooruit has long been calling for absolute transparency regarding the business trips of parliamentarians for some time, according to group leader Oskar Seuntjens.

"We look forward to further discussion of this proposal and count on the support of our colleagues. This case demonstrates once again that transparency regarding parliamentary business trips is necessary," he said.

In response, opposition party Ecolo called for formal sanctions against Freilich. Ecolo MP Rajae Maouane asked De Roover to issue an official reprimand, arguing that Freilich's conduct significantly violated ethical rules.

"Debates about our laws must take place within our Parliament, without the influence of foreign entities," Maouane said.

Related News