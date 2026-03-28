US embassy move to Etterbeek still up in the air despite Washington's outlay

The US embassy in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The future of the United States embassy in Belgium remains unclear, with the possibility that it could stay in its current central Brussels location despite plans for a major move to Etterbeek.

Although a new site has already been purchased in Etterbeek, discussions are ongoing and no final decision has been made, US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White told La Dernière Heure in an interview.

“We are considering all options,” White said, adding that remaining at the current location (between the inner ring and Brussels Park) was “a very good option”. He even described the existing site as “the best piece of real estate in all of Belgium”.

A decade-long relocation project

Plans to move the embassy have been under discussion for at least 10 years. After earlier failed attempts including a project at the former Royale Belge site in Watermael-Boitsfort, the US government confirmed in 2022 its intention to relocate to the Cours Saint-Michel site in Etterbeek.

The former ING headquarters there has already been acquired, with a move initially planned for 2029–2030. The project is valued at $1.3 billion.

However, White suggested that the project could still be altered or even cancelled depending on political decisions in Washington. He noted that Donald Trump “can authorise [a project], change it, do something different, or stop it”.

Location

The ambassador strongly defended the embassy’s current location in central Brussels, highlighting its proximity to key Belgian institutions.

“You are at the centre of everything, the King, the prime minister, parliament, the bank, this beautiful park,” he said to La Dernière Heure. “This is how it should remain for the next 200 years.”

White also pointed to potential logistical challenges at the Etterbeek site, particularly in terms of security.

Local concerns and financial impact

The uncertainty is being closely watched in Etterbeek, where mayor Vincent De Wolf (MR) reacted with surprise to the ambassador’s comments.

While welcoming the prestige of hosting a US embassy, De Wolf warned that security constraints could disrupt daily life for residents. Questions remain about accessibility, including whether nearby public spaces could become restricted.

The financial implications are also significant. As a diplomatic mission, the US Embassy does not pay property taxes, meaning the Etterbeek municipality could lose substantial revenue. For a site of around 100,000 m², this represents millions of euros annually.

De Wolf criticised what he described as an “abnormal and intolerable” system, noting that Brussels municipalities hosting international institutions receive no federal compensation, unlike elsewhere in Belgium.

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