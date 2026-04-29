Belgium's gas reserves dwindle despite EU calls to refill

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Despite the international energy crisis and low gas supplies, Belgium is the only Western European country that has not yet started replenishing its gas reserves after the winter, De Tijd and L'Echo reported on Wednesday.

The EU requires Member States to raise reserve levels to at least 90% before the start of winter, to avoid a repeat of the previous energy crisis.

Most European countries have begun replenishing their gas reserves this month. Belgium is one of four European countries—and the only one in Western Europe—where gas reserves dwindled in April.

Gas Infrastructure Europe data shows that in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and Poland, more natural gas was withdrawn from reserves than was pumped in.

The Belgian gas grid operator Fluxys confirms that the filling season is getting off to a slower start here but sees no reason for panic.

Fluxys stressed that these are private gas traders, such as ENI or Engie, who reserve volumes in the underground stock. Whether—and when—to store natural gas underground from these reserves is for them to decide, as long as they respect the EU filling obligation before the start of winter.

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