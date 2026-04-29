Flanders pushes to sanction those harming whistleblowers

Flemish Minister for Domestic Governance and Integration Hilde Crevits pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday, 7 January 2026. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Anyone found guilty of harming or pressuring a whistleblower in Flanders could soon face either a prison sentence of six months to three years or a fine of €4,800 to €48,000.

The Flemish Minister for Administrative Affairs, Hilde Crevits (CD&V), is working on reforming the whistleblower protection framework, which she says has proven overly complex and insufficiently supportive.

Previously, only administrative or disciplinary sanctions were possible for whistleblower retaliation. Following the example of other European countries and federal regulations, Flanders has decided to introduce criminal penalties as well.

The measures penalise anyone who obstructs or attempts to obstruct whistleblowing, violates the confidentiality of whistleblowers' identities, deliberately spreads false information, or retaliates, or threatens to retaliate, against whistleblowers.

Currently, Audit Vlaanderen tracks whistleblower reports. Since the whistleblowing system was introduced in 2022, 270 reports have been recorded, excluding those addressed to local administrations.

Last year, there were 77 whistleblower reports, slightly fewer than the 93 recorded the previous year. These reports often highlight irregularities involving public tasks, personnel issues, or potential subsidy fraud.

Over the past four years, 25 whistleblower reports led to full audits, including 4 in 2025 and 2 already initiated this year.

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