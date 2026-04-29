Bpost strike: disruption continue in Brussels

The post office of Bpost in Auderghem, Brussels. Credit: Belga

Just as on Tuesday, the disruption caused by the strike actions at Bpost will be limited mainly to the Brussels Region on Wednesday, service spokesperson Mathieu Goedefroy confirmed.

In Brussels, the unions continue to block the distribution centres at Brussels North and Schaerbeek.

"Not a single truck with mail and parcels can get through," said Goedefroy. The third distribution centre in the region, in Anderlecht, is open.

For the second day in a row, there are no longer any blockades in Wallonia either. There, 92% of mail and parcel rounds are assured on Wednesday.

In Flanders, there has been no striking for the entire week, and according to Goedefroy, this will also be the case on Wednesday.

There is unrest among Bpost staff regarding the postal company's plans to shift working hours in order to better respond to the new reality of the parcel market.

Because of the labour dispute, which has been ongoing since the end of March, the distribution of hundreds of thousands of parcels and millions of letters has fallen behind, particularly in Wallonia and Brussels.

"Where possible, we have already started clearing the backlogs," said Goedefroy.

The intention was to reach a final agreement on the transformation plan at Bpost by the end of April, but so far the talks have dragged on.

Meeting that deadline now seems an impossible task: no joint consultations between management and the unions have taken place this week, nor are they on the agenda for Wednesday or Thursday.

However, bilateral talks are expected to take place on Wednesday between certain unions and Chris Peeters, the CEO of Bnode, the group above Bpost.

Bpost recently deployed bailiffs to identify blockades at distribution centres and lift them where possible.

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