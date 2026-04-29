Family allowance funds in Brussels and Wallonia merge

Illustrative image. Credit: Unsplash

Four family benefits organisations in Belgium—Camille (Wallonia), KidsLife Wallonia, Brussels Family, and KidsLife Brussels—have announced plans to merge by 2027.

The newly formed group will operate under the name "Camille" in both Wallonia and Brussels. The decision is aimed at strengthening support for families while adapting to changes within the political and economic landscape.

In a statement released on Wednesday, project leaders described the merger as a move toward building a stronger and more agile organisation.

They noted it aligns with their vision of being future-oriented amid shifting budgets and political contexts.

Following the merger, "Camille" will support nearly 300,000 children in Wallonia and 70,000 in Brussels.

This consolidation marks a significant step for Camille, which aspires to enhance its role in supporting families throughout their lives.

The organisation aims to become a trusted partner in managing administrative and parenting matters for families.

Despite originating from different entities, the organisations share the common goal of ensuring families receive the correct amount of benefits promptly.

Vincent Edart, Camille CEO and Brussels Family administrator, emphasised the merger is an example of collective commitment, stating: "We are building on solid, recognised, and valued services, choosing to combine our strengths to reinforce them further."

No immediate changes are expected for families at this stage. Benefit payments will continue as normal, and staff will remain dedicated to maintaining seamless service continuity.

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