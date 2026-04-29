More fences needed as Belgian farmers struggle with wolves

Illustrative image. Credit: Robert Larsson / Unsplash

Belgian livestock farmers are increasingly concerned about wolves, with a record number — 526 in total —submitting applications to install wolf fencing last year, the Wolf Fencing Team Belgium announced on Wednesday.

In Oudsbergen, Peer and As, ponies and an adult horse were attacked. The Wolf Fencing team then saw a surge in requests, particularly from these areas.

Wolf Fencing also contacted farmers directly within the wolf pack's main activity zone to offer them fencing. Where the need was most urgent, temporary wolf-proof fencing was installed.

"Last summer's events demonstrate how crucial it is to be able to react quickly. This fencing has put an end to the attacks," Wolf Fencing stressed.

Requests accumulated so rapidly that a waiting list was formed. To date, six out of ten farmers who have applied since July 1, 2025, have received a visit from a professional advisor.

Since last summer, the situation has changed: no wolf pups were born in Flanders in 2026, and two wolves died: the wolf "Maurice" in the autumn of 2025 and the she-wolf "Noëlla" in March 2026.

"One of their pups will likely reclaim the territory and become a breeding male in 2027," explained the Wolf Fencing Team, which wants to take full advantage of this lull to act preventively, "before any new attacks occur."

The team will therefore continue its efforts in 2026 to support livestock farmers and reduce the waiting list. At the same time, it is looking for additional volunteers to strengthen its work.

The Wolf Fencing Team Belgium is an initiative of Natuurpunt and WWF Belgium, supported by the Agency for Nature and Forests and the Province of Limburg.

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