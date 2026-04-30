Belgium spends nearly 3.5% on defence, new estimates show

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) and Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken (N-VA) hold a press conference at a head of state summit of NATO on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, in The Hague, The Netherlands. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Belgium is currently spending the equivalent of 3.44 % of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence and related security measures, according to new government calculations, De Morgen reported on Thursday.

That estimate also accounts for spending on "resilience", such as cybersecurity, counter-terrorism and strategic infrastructure.

The updated calculations come ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara this summer, where alliance members are expected to review progress towards the bloc's new spending targets.

Under pressure from increasing global security threats and US President Donald Trump, all NATO members agreed to allocate at least 5% of GDP to defence by 2035, of which 1.5% may consist of broader resilience-related expenditure.

According to well-informed sources cited by De Morgen, Belgium's direct military spending currently stands at 2.01% of GDP, while an additional 1.43% is spent on resilience.

The government has taken into account costs linked to cybersecurity, counter-terrorism and infrastructure, including railways.

Belgium is also spending an additional 4 billion EUR annually on the armed forces themselves.

Within the federal coalition, parties such as Vooruit, CD&V and Les Engagés are reportedly among the more cautious supporters of increased military spending.

However, according to De Morgen, there is broad recognition that Belgium, a home to NATO headquarters and the SHAPE military command centre, cannot afford to lag within the alliance.

Sources said the government has opted for a relatively cautious interpretation of what qualifies as resilience spending, making it unlikely that NATO would reject part of Belgium's calculations.

"As expected, we do not need to make an extra effort for this new category. We are already doing enough to immediately reach 1.5%," sources told De Morgen.

The new numbers follow a Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report published earlier this week, showing that global military spending reached a new record in 2025, marking the eleventh consecutive year of growth.

Belgium recorded the sharpest increase in defence spending in Europe last year, with 59% increase in expenditure to $14.5 billion (around €12.4 billion).

Thus, Belgium climbed from 32nd to 28th place worldwide in military expenditure.

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