Bill White: Belgium has 'very good chance' to co-produce US missiles

US ambassador to Belgium Bill White pictured during a visit the governor of West Flanders, on Wednesday 11 March 2026, in Brugge. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

Belgium has a "very good chance" of being allowed to co-produce American AMRAAM missiles, US Ambassador Bill White told Belgian media on Wednesday.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) is in Washington this week to discuss the dossier with the US Department of Defence.

Francken also met with his American counterpart, Pete Hegseth.

According to White, the plan is for the American company Raytheon to collaborate with FN Herstal for a "co-production facility in Flanders."

The ambassador spoke of "an investment of hundreds of millions, billions in revenue, and thousands of jobs."

According to the ambassador, Belgium would not only produce parts for the missiles it purchases itself, but for all AMRAAM missiles acquired worldwide.

It is no secret that Belgium is interested in securing the production. Francken visited Raytheon during the most recent trade mission in California. FN already has a factory in Zutendaal, Flanders.

The AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) is an air-to-air missile used against aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles.

The AMRAAM can be launched from fighter jets such as the F-35, but also from air defence systems such as NASAMS, which Belgium is going to purchase.

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