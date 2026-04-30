More companies in Belgium offer staff AI training

Credit: Unsplash

Around one in three Belgian companies (32%) offered their employees training on artificial intelligence (AI) in the past year, marking a 15% rise from the previous year, according to an HR services group Acerta's study.

This increase comes despite the removal of a European regulation that would have required businesses to train staff on AI. Acerta notes that Belgian firms continue providing these trainings due to the "economic and social necessity created by the rapid pace of AI development."

"The opportunities presented by AI grow each day, yet the risks of unconsidered use are significant," said Laura Couchard of Acerta. "It is concerning that, for now, only one in three companies provides AI training. Many businesses still underestimate the fact that nearly all employees will eventually encounter AI applications."

Among the companies not offering AI training, 29.8% plan to introduce such sessions within the next year, while 38.1% have no intention of doing so. Additionally, 40.5% believe AI is "not important" for their organisation.

Workers, however, express a stronger interest in AI education. Nearly 59% want to receive training within the next year, though only 21% have done so to date.

The findings are based on a survey conducted by research firm Indiville, involving over 600 Belgian employers and more than 2,000 workers.

Related News