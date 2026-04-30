Diesel gets more expensive again

A fuel station in Wezembeek Oppem. Credit: Belga / Emile Windal

Refuelling with diesel (B7) will become more expensive again on Friday.

The maximum price will rise by 8.8 cents to €2.245 per litre, according to the Ministry of Economy's new maximum rates.

Due to the war in the Middle East, fuel prices have risen sharply since early March.

Three weeks ago, diesel even reached a record price of €2.489 per litre.

The maximum rates for a litre of petrol also peaked at that time at €1.945 for 95 (E10) and €2.027 for 98 (E5), the highest levels since November 2022 and April 2023, respectively.

Currently, the maximum prices for petrol per litre are €1.923 for 95 and €1.982 for 98.

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