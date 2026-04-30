Extra trains to seacoast ride on Friday

A seagull at the Oostende train station, with sunny weather conditions at the Belgian coast, in Oostende, Saturday 20 February 2021. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

The Belgian railway company SNCB-NMBS will deploy extra trains to the coast tomorrow, 1 May, anticipating increased passenger traffic due to the forecasted pleasant weather.

A total of 26 additional trains will operate to and from Ostend and Blankenberge, including thirteen outbound and thirteen return journeys.

These services will supplement the regular timetable to accommodate the expected surge in travellers, SNCB stated in a press release on Thursday.

Passengers planning to travel to the coast are advised to check the SNCB app or website for the travel planner beforehand.

The app provides the full timetable and indicates anticipated crowd levels for each train.

SNCB further recommends avoiding peak travel times if possible. The busiest periods are estimated to be arrivals at the coast between 11:00 and 14:00 and departures from the coast between 17:00 and 20:00.

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