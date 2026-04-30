Bpost distribution center unblocked in Brussels

Illustrative image shows a Bpost locker. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

A new distribution centre for Bpost in Brussels was reopened on Thursday, according to the company.

The Brussels-North distribution centre is now accessible for lorries, leaving only the Schaerbeek facility still paralysed. There are, however, continued disruptions in the capital.

In Wallonia, 97% of postal rounds were completed on Thursday. "Where possible, we are working to clear the backlog," said Bpost spokesperson Mathieu Goedefroy.

In Flanders, the strike has ended, and the situation is gradually returning to normal, with nearly all delays resolved.

In Brussels, half of the postal rounds were carried out on Thursday.

The strike was prompted by management's proposal to alter postal workers' schedules, aiming to accommodate the growing volume of parcels.

Although the goal was to reach an agreement before Thursday, no meetings between management and unions took place this week.

Related News