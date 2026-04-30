Electricity price plunges to historical low again

A solar panel installation on the roof of the Brussels Early Morning Market, Mabru, in Brussels, Wednesday 24 January 2018. Credit: Belga / Luc Claessen

On 1 May, the price of electricity will fall below 0 more sharply than ever before, amid record yields from solar panels and oversupply of electricity.

On the wholesale market, the price of electricity on Friday between 13.30 and 13.45 will be -€499.279 per megawatt hour.

Never before has so little been paid for electricity. The previous record dates back to just last Sunday.

On Friday, a near-record amount of electricity will be generated by solar panels; there is also some wind, and as 1 May is a public holiday, many businesses are closed, resulting in lower demand for electricity.

Negative electricity prices in spring and summer are becoming increasingly common, particularly at weekends.

Consumers with a dynamic electricity contract can benefit from negative prices at such times, being paid to consume electricity. Levies and taxes on consumption must still be paid, however.

Conversely, they have to pay if they feed surplus electricity from their solar panels into the grid.

Large industrial players can also earn money if they consume extra electricity. A typical example of this is cold storage companies that lower the temperature a little further.

Households on a fixed or variable tariff generally notice little effect from negative electricity prices.

Although, more suppliers are offering a form of free electricity on Sundays during the summer to capitalise on this.

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