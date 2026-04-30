Addicts on social benefits now required to undergo counseling

Minister of Asylum and Migration, Social Integration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Anyone struggling with addiction who applies to the Public Centre for Social Welfare for a living wage will be required to follow a guidance program.

The Council of Ministers approved a proposal to this effect on Thursday from Minister for Social Integration Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA).

If there is a suspicion that an applicant or recipient of social welfare benefits is struggling with an addiction, the Public Centre for Social Welfare (OCMW) will refer that person to a doctor for a medical examination.

If the doctor diagnoses an addiction, the recommended treatment will be included in an individual guidance plan that the person concerned must follow in order to receive or retain the social welfare benefits.

Those with debts will also be assigned a plan involving budget counselling or budget management.

"It is not about punishment, but about not abandoning people and helping them move forward," said Van Bossuyt.

"We cannot expect people to be completely 'cured' of their addiction as a condition for receiving social welfare benefits. However, we do expect a clear commitment. Addiction issues are very complex, but doing nothing is not an option. Without guidance, these people will remain stuck in a hopeless situation," she stressed.

From now on, everyone receiving social welfare benefits will be required to sign and adhere to such an individually drawn-up plan.

Since 2016, this has already been mandatory for new beneficiaries, but now it is being extended to everyone, including people who have been receiving social benefits for a longer period and those with an equivalent benefit, such as Ukrainian temporarily displaced persons.

"Proactive guidance will become the rule for everyone. This ensures that everyone receiving support actually takes steps towards work and self-reliance," said the minister.

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