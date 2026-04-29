Police arrest mule who swallowed over a kilo of drugs

Illustrative image. Police officers during a police action related to crime and anti-social behaviour in and around Bruxelles-Midi Station in 2023. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The railway police arrested a drug mule at Brussels-Midi station last week, who had swallowed no fewer than 70 capsules, attempting to smuggle more than a kilo of drugs in this way.

The control operation was part of a broader police action week, the so-called Etoile operation.

In cooperation with colleagues from the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and France, officers from the Federal Police, the Railway Police, and Customs, among others, carried out targeted drug checks for a week.

Between April 20 and 26, police checked a total of 2,294 people, 2,860 cars, and 104 trains, resulting in 204 people found carrying drugs, and 42 drivers found to be driving under the influence of drugs.

The police arrested 45 suspects and ultimately seized 31 cars and 21 weapons. During the checks, kilos of marijuana, cocaine, and other drugs were also found.

Furthermore, at Brussels-Midi, the Railway Police intercepted a so-called 'drug mule' — someone who swallows or inserts rectally capsules or balloons containing drugs to transport them undetected.

The suspect had no fewer than 70 capsules inside them, amounting to a total of 1,240 kilos of drugs.

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