Knife-wielding man tasered by police after jumping in convertible and threatening driver

Illustration picture showing a police vehicle in Liège. Credit: Sophie Kip/Belga

A knife-wielding man was apprehended by police in Liège on Thursday night after threatening several people, according to the city’s public prosecutor.

Born in 1996 and residing in Belgium illegally, the suspect was already known to judicial authorities. He is accused of vandalising property at the Fnac store in central Liège.

The man fled from police and boarded a tram near Place Saint-Lambert, where he brandished a knife before exiting.

He then allegedly jumped into a convertible car and threatened the driver with the weapon.

Police from the anti-crime unit eventually arrested the suspect on Rue Léopold, using a taser to restrain him.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The man was taken into custody and the case has been referred for investigation. The Liège prosecutor’s office is seeking an arrest warrant against him.

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