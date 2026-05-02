Police intercepts new groups of English Channel migrants in West Flanders

West-Flanders province governor Carl Decaluwe delivers a speech at a visit the governor of West Flanders, on Wednesday 11 March 2026, in Brugge. Credit: Belga

Several groups of migrants were intercepted overnight along the Belgian coast in a coordinated operation by local and federal police, according to West Flanders Governor Carl Decaluwé.

One group of thirty migrants was apprehended in the dunes of Bredene. Police used a drone to locate them.

In De Panne, a van carrying fourteen migrants was detected through the police camera network. The migrants were taken into custody.

Officers are staying vigilant during periods of good weather, as more attempts to cross to the UK typically occur in such conditions.

A small boat is currently spotted off the West Coast headed towards France. “There are very few passengers on board, so we suspect it may return to pick up more people,” Decaluwé said. “If that happens, we will also intervene.”

The governor commended the swift action of the police forces. “Crossing to the United Kingdom remains highly dangerous. I’m very pleased with the work of both the federal and local police,” he stated.

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