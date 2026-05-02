Flemish greens call for boycott as Israeli conductor to perform in Bozar

Israeli conductor Lahav Shani reacts as he receives applause during the Munich Philharmonic's concert performed during the Berlin Music Festival at the Konzerthaus concert hall in Berlin on September 15, 2025. The cancellation of a performance planned for September 18, 2025 at the Flanders Festival Ghent in Belgium by the Munich Philharmonic over concerns about its Israeli future chief conductor, Lahav Shani, has triggered a storm of criticism and accusations of antisemitism. Credit: AFP / Belga

The leader of the Belgian Groen party, Aimen Horch, has called for a cultural boycott of Israel, following news of Israeli conductor Lahav Shani’s upcoming performance at Bozar.

Groen issued a statement on Saturday describing the invitation as “entirely inappropriate.”

Horch advocated for an unequivocal cultural boycott, extending to events such as the Eurovision Song Contest. He stated, “There is no place for cultural ambassadors of a regime that commits genocide and engages in illegal wars without accountability.”

The party argued it was incorrect to claim Shani is not representing Israel. As the principal conductor of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, he is closely linked to the Israeli government and military, Groen asserted.

Groen highlighted examples to substantiate the claim, noting that soldiers have played in the orchestra and others have received free tickets. Furthermore, Shani himself has reportedly referred to the orchestra as “ambassadors of Israel.”

Last year, Shani was removed from the programme of the Ghent Festival in Flanders, sparking criticism both in Belgium and abroad.

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