Liège synagogue reopens behind closed doors, almost a month after terrorist attack

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White shakes hands with a soldier on guard at the reopening of the synagogue in Liege on Sunday 3 May 2026, after it was damaged in an explosion in March. Credit: Didier de Hoe/Belga

The synagogue in Liège reopened behind closed doors on Sunday afternoon, nearly a month after an explosion described as a terrorist act by authorities.

For the reopening ceremony, security services completely cordoned off Rue Léon Frédéricq, with military personnel and police officers stationed on site.

Only a select group of invited attendees were allowed to participate in the ceremony, held within the synagogue premises.

Among those present were Mayor Willy Demeyer, US Ambassador Bill White, Chief Rabbi Albert Guigui, and the Bishop of Liège, Jean-Pierre Delville.

The synagogue had been closed to the public since the explosion, which occurred overnight between 8 and 9 March and caused no casualties.

“Those who target synagogues are not only attacking a place of worship but are attempting to destabilise our institutions. That’s why our presence here today is so important,” said Chief Rabbi Albert Guigui before entering the building.

“We, as representatives of the Catholic community, are here today to show solidarity," added Bishop Delville. "Our interfaith dialogue group has been actively meeting with the local Jewish community. The reopening of the synagogue is a moment of hope following a period of fear. It’s vital that we demonstrate unity,”

Related News