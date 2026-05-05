Two Europe Days: When should you celebrate?

Credit: European Council

'Europe Day' is celebrated not once but twice this week: first today, on 5 May, and then on Saturday 9 May. In Brussels and Strasbourg, the EU will be welcoming the public with a wide-range programme, from festive to serious talks.

Why are there two 'Europe Days'? Despite the shared name and time proximity, both days refer to a specific historical event.

The Council of Europe (CoE) holiday was introduced in 1964 to celebrate the signing of the Treaty of London on 5 May 1949, which founded the CoE (not to be confused with the European Council).

Although the official holiday is on 5 May, almost 50 events are planned in Strasbourg throughout the entire month, including public workshops, quizzes, walks and festivals. More information on the month's events here. Additionally, the European Parliament in the city will also welcome the public a week later, on Sunday 17 May.

On 9 May, meanwhile, all of the European Union is celebrating. On that day, exactly five years and a day after the end of the Second World War, French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman laid out the foundation of European cooperation in his 1950 Schuman Declaration.

To mark the day, the European Fair unrolls at Place du Château, with live concerts, circus shows and more. In Brussels, EU institutions welcome the public for performances, workshops and conferences throughout the day. Expect long queues.

At the European Parliament, people can meet experts on a self-guided route with 19 interactive stops, learn about the process behind EU laws and policies and political groups.

The Parliament also sets up an EU long-term budget exhibition, as well as shows selected artworks from its Contemporary Art Collection.

At the European Commission, people can get insights into the Commission's work and behind-the-scenes at the iconic Berlaymont building.

While the day promises to be informative, it will also feature a cultural programme including live performances throughout the day, snacks and entertainment for kids.

Meanwhile, at the Council of the European Union, people can explore all 27 Member States through games and fun, informative content, and performances. People can wander through the rooms where EU leaders meet and learn about the history behind the Council buildings.

The behind-the-scenes of the EU cabinets can be further explored on Saturday at the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC). In the rooms at the European Committee of the Regions, regional governments from EU Member States give out local delicacies, wines, and foods.

Coinciding with Europe Day, Iris Tipik Electro Night will take over the Place des Palais later in the evening.

While usually closed on weekends, the Brussels Parliament is also hosting an open day on Sunday, with music, mime, quizzes and more entertainment throughout the afternoon.

In between festivities, the public can gain a better understanding of the Parliament's role and responsibilities, as well as representatives’ work. More information here.

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