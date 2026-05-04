Europeans 'got it loud and clear' on Trump's 'message of frustration' over Iran, says NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump pictured during a summit of the NATO military alliance, Wednesday 25 June 2025, in The Hague, The Netherlands. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

European leaders have received Donald Trump’s message of frustration over Iran, NATO chief Mark Rutte stated on Monday following the surprise announcement of US troop withdrawals from Germany.

Rutte highlighted US disappointment with Europe’s response to the Middle East situation, reinforcing this sentiment upon arriving at a summit in Armenia.

He emphasised that European leaders clearly understood Washington’s concerns, describing their reception of the message as “five out of five” and indicating efforts to step up action on the issue.

Trump’s decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany has pushed European nations to focus on strengthening their own defence capabilities.

While the timing of the announcement caught many off guard, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas noted that the move itself had been anticipated.

Speaking at a European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Kallas underscored the need for Europe to reinforce NATO’s European pillar and take on a larger defence role.

Trump has accused several European partners of not contributing military or logistical support to US-led operations in the Strait of Hormuz against Iran.

Last week, he mentioned plans to reduce troop presence in Germany after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticised the US, claiming its strategy in Iran was non-existent.

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