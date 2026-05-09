Seafood, coastal views and shopping: A perfect day out on the world's longest tramline

The Kusttram (coastal tram) near the seafront in Ostend. Credit: Yves Boucau

Belgium is home to many incredible tourist attractions, from the canals of Bruges to the magnificent Grand Place.

One of its lesser-known attractions is the world's longest tram line, known as the Kusttram. The tramline, which spans 67 kilometres along Belgium's coastline, can turn a simple commute into a full-day adventure, taking in beach towns, art, seafood, dunes and panoramic North Sea views.

The route starts in Knokke and ends in De Panne and is operated by De Ligne, with trams running frequently. There is an option to buy a day pass for just €9, which allows you to hop on and off as you please.

After completing the journey myself, my ideal ride on the Kusttram goes a little something like this:

A stroll around Knokke

Knokke is known for its museums and seaside views. A walk through the Zoute district to take in the seaside first thing in the morning is a great way to start your journey.

Depending on the time you choose to start out, it also might be worth checking out Kustlaan, Knokke's equivalent to Paris's Champs-Élysées. In this shopping district, you can find shops offering clothing and accessories from luxury brands such as Rolex, Louis Vuitton and Hermes.

A snack and coffee in Blankenberge

A few stops after Knokke is Blankenberge, a classic Belgian coastal town with a long beach promenade and a beautiful pier. My recommendation would be to have a coffee at Belgium Pier, a brasserie situated at the end of the pier. The establishment offers panoramic views of the North Sea, and no matter what the weather is like, it's beautiful.

After finishing your coffee or tea, if you’re feeling hungry, take a walk along the beach promenade to Vishandel Pol for some kibbeling (battered fish) or your choice of seafood – they’ve pretty much got it all.

Culture and lunch in Ostend

Further along the route is Ostend, the unofficial capital of the coast. Here you can visit the Ensor house. The house is the former studio and home of James Ensor, the famous Belgian painter, who lived and worked there for over 40 years.

The house was carefully restored to give a glimpse into the artist's life. After visiting the Ensor house, you could take advantage of Ostend’s great seafood and have a lunch of mussels and fries or perhaps shrimp croquettes, before continuing the journey.

Middelkerkes' comic book statues

Like most Belgian towns and cities, Middelkerke is proud of the country's comic book heritage. The main promenade has 17 bronze life-size statues of various comic book characters.

My recommendation would be to find a nice cafe on the promenade to enjoy a beer and the view of the sea, and then to walk back along the promenade to check out the statues. For those who enjoy gambling, there is also a casino on the promenade.

The wild landscapes of De Panne

De Panne marks the end of the line, which means once you reach it, you have officially completed the world's longest tram ride! While in town, I would recommend visiting Westhoek Nature Reserve. This reserve offers a 7 kilometre hiking trail that takes you through dunes and forests along the beach. You’ll also have a chance to see some history in the form of abandoned bunkers from World War I.

Completing your adventure

As interest in sustainable travel grows across Europe, the Kusttram journey offers a great alternative to traveling Belgium's coast by car. It is both economically and environmentally friendly and works perfectly as either a day trip or a full weekend away. Plus, who wouldn’t want to say they completed the world's longest tram journey?

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