Flanders considers allowing self-driving cars in the region

Image showing the Tesla logo. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

The Flemish Government is exploring whether Tesla’s self-driving cars can be approved for use in the region, as reported by the Gazet van Antwerpen and L'Echo, citing the Flemish Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder (N-VA).

De Ridder has requested that Tesla submit documents concerning its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) test project in the Netherlands for evaluation.

The minister’s administration is currently reviewing the dossier, aiming to facilitate a possible homologation for the vehicles, she revealed.

A spokesperson for the Flemish Mobility Department, Nick Arys, confirmed that the review is underway but offered no timeline for the procedure.

Tesla’s autonomous vehicles require a driver to remain seated behind the wheel, ready to intervene at all times.

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