Illegal circumcisions: Public Prosecutor wants to refer case to correctional court

Statue of Lady Justice. Credit: Belga

The Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office intends to refer two Jewish ritual circumcisers, known as mohels, to the correctional court, it confirmed on Wednesday.

Almost exactly a year ago, the police raided three locations as part of a judicial investigation into illegal circumcisions. Two of the three searches took place in the Jewish quarter, the third in the nearby Groen Kwartier.

The Prosecutor’s Office has classified the illegal circumcisions as "intentional assault or bodily harm with premeditation against minors and the unlawful practice of medicine". It believes that there is sufficient evidence to ask the chamber to refer two individuals to court.

The two individuals are currently being given access to the case file.

On 18 June, the case will be heard behind closed doors by the chamber, which must decide whether to refer it to the correctional court.

US Ambassador to Belgium reacts

The US Ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, reacted to the news on social media, calling it a "shameful stain on Belgium" and stating that the Trump Administration "condemns this judicial action."

"Belgium will be thought of now as anti Semitic by world. Until this is resolved - there is no way around it," he wrote in a social media post. "For the sake of Belgium’s reputation around the world, I hope the Belgian Government will act NOW."

The ambassador added that he would be making more announcements following a meeting with Belgium's Federal Government.

This is a shameful stain on Belgium. The prosecution of these religious figures (mohels), one of whom is American, is WRONG and won’t be tolerated. Belgium will be thought of now as anti Semitic by world. Until this is resolved - there is no way around it. The Trump… https://t.co/XBLp35aPH2 — Ambassador Bill White (@BillWhiteUSA) May 6, 2026

Belgium's Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés), responded to White's comments by emphasising in a social media post that Belgium's judiciary system is "independent and makes its decisions...free from any political influence."

"I recall that the proceedings in question were initiated by representatives of the Jewish community themselves. To portray those as a country’s desire to undermine the religious freedom of Jews is defamatory," wrote Prévot.

The Foreign Minister urged White "to exercise greater restraint" and view his role "in its proper context."

"It is inappropriate to publicly criticize a country and tarnish its image simply because you disagree with judicial proceedings. I have already told you this," the minister wrote.

🇺🇸 Mr. Ambassador @BillWhiteUSA, I urge you to exercise greater restraint and to view your role in its proper context. It is inappropriate to publicly criticize a country and tarnish its image simply because you disagree with judicial proceedings. I have already told you this.… https://t.co/QcGSVGONqY — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) May 6, 2026

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