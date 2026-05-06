Carrefour recalls green beans over possible presence of glass

Illustrative image of a carrefour shop. Credit: Belga / Sophie Kip

Carrefour is recalling glass jars of green beans after discovering potential contamination with glass fragments.

The affected product is “Extra Fine Green Beans” from Carrefour BIO, sold in 330-gram jars with EAN code 3560070819362, best-before date 30/06/2028, and batch number G255 LA06 MADAGASCAR. It was available in various Carrefour stores across Belgium.

Customers are advised not to consume the product and to return it to the store for a refund. Carrefour warns that accidental ingestion of glass can cause injuries and recommends contacting a doctor if there are concerns after consuming the beans.

For further information, customers can reach Carrefour’s customer service at 080091011.

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