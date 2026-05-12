National strike: Latest updates as Belgian trade unions take to the streets

Images taken during previous strike actions in Belgium. Credit: Belga

Thousands are set to take to the streets of Brussels today in the latest trade union-backed demonstration against austerity reforms by the Federal Government.

The national demonstration was organised by the Belgian trade unions CSC/ACV, FGTB/ABVV, and CGSLB/ACLVB. A similar action was organised earlier this year in March.

The unions are calling for better working conditions, a better pension scheme, and for Belgium to maintain the full and automatic wage indexation, among other things.

Demonstrators are expected to gather from 09:00 near Boulevard du Roi Albert II in Brussels. The demonstration is expected to start around 11:30 and end around 15:00 near Brussels-Midi station, according to the City of Brussels.

Demonstrators will walk through Boulevard du Jardin Botanique, Boulevard Bischoffsheim, Avenue des Arts, Boulevard du Régent, Avenue de la Toison d'Or, Boulevard de Waterloo, Avenue de la Porte de Hal, and Boulevard du Midi, before arriving at the Esplanade de l'Europe.

Traffic across the capital is set to be disrupted throughout most of the day, particularly near the route of the demonstration. Several sectors warned ahead of the strike that their services would face significant disruptions.

The Brussels Times will be covering the latest updates in this live blog as the national demonstration unfolds.

Are you demonstrating or are you affected by the union action? Share your story with The Brussels Times by sending an email to r.alves@brusselstimes.com, or via Bluesky at @r-2-d-a.bsky.social or X at @R_2_D_A.

Key updates:

Police warn of traffic disruptions

Only two Brussels metros running

Blue bin bag collection postponed

[08:38] - Brussels Airport anticipates busy day tomorrow

Several passengers have rescheduled their flights to tomorrow after around half of the flights to and from Zaventem originally scheduled for today were cancelled.

Passengers flying on 13 May are advised to consult Brussels Airport's app or website to determine at what time they should arrive at the airport.

[08:22] - Charleroi flights diverted to Maastricht

Ahead of the national demonstration, it was announced that no passenger flights would depart or land at Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) on 12 May.

Several arriving flights have been diverted to Maastricht instead, according to the BSCA's website.

[07:06] - Map of demonstration route

[06:59] - Ganshoren mobile recycling service cancelled

The recycling service will be available tomorrow instead in the parking lot of the municipal swimming pool at Place Reine Fabiola, according to the waste management service Bruxelles-Propreté.

[06:39] - Police advise to avoid Brussels by car

Traffic is set to be significantly disrupted between 10:00 and 15:00, according to local police.

Most traffic disruptions are expected near Brussels-North station, Boulevard du Jardin Botanique, the R20, and near Brussels-Midi.

[06:11] - Only two metros running in Brussels

Metro line 1 and 5 are running in Brussels, confirmed the Brussels operator STIB/MIVB shortly after 06:00.

Tram line 4,7, 8, 10, 82, and 92 are currently operational.

Tram line 92 towards Schaerbeek station is being diverted between Sainte-Marie and Verboekhoven via Liedts, due to an issue on the road.

The bus lines that are running are line 12 (serves all stops on its route),14, 36, 46, 48, 53, 59, 65, 71, 87 (extended from Simonis to Étangs Noirs) and 95.

[05:46] - Blue bin bag collection postponed

Blue bin bags for plastic packaging and drink cartons will not be collected today in Brussels, according to the waste management company Bruxelles-Propreté.

Residents affected by the postponed waste collections are asked to put their blue bin bags outside according to the normal schedule starting next week.

[05:41] - Parking forbidden along small ring road

Parking will be prohibited from 10:00 along the R20 between Porte de Namur and Boulevard Maurice Lemonnier, local police warned.

[05:38] - Tunnels to Brussels city centre to close

The Reyers-Centre, Cinquantenaire and Loi tunnels in the direction of the city centre will close from 10:00.

It is likely that other tunnels near the route of the demonstration will be closed at some point today, according to Brussels Mobility.

[05:34] - Passengers warned of busy Brussels trains

A high number of passengers are expected on trains to and from Brussels as more people are set to travel today to join the demonstration, warned the train operator SNCB/NMBS.

Trains towards Brussels-North are set to be busiest between 08:00 and 11:00, while trains departing from Brussels-Midi are expected to be busiest between 12:00 and 16:00.

SNCB/NMBS advise against travelling with bicycles or scooters on the train for space and safety reasons.

[05:31] - Live blog opens

Good morning from The Brussels Times newsroom!

Rita Alves here, with a large cup of coffee, ready to take you through the latest developments as the day of union action unfolds.

If you're joining the demonstration or are affected by it, get in touch! Share your story or pictures by sending me an email at r.alves@brusselstimes.com or reach out on Bluesky at @r-2-d-a.bsky.social or X at @R_2_D_A.

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